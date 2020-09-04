‘This is Not Over Yet': Miami-Dade Mayor Says Authorities Will Crack Down on COVID Rules for Labor Day Weekend

At a virtual press conference Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that local police and other officials would be cracking down on enforcement of coronavirus public health guidelines throughout the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

"I want to remind everyone that we will have zero tolerance for people who do not follow the new normal rules," Gimenez said, stressing the importance of social distancing, wearing masks in public and not hosting house parties.

"This is not over yet. We have a big test coming for this Labor Day Weekend, and we do not want a repeat of Memorial Day Weekend, when people were not complacent and we received reports of crowds partying," the mayor added.

Beaches and parks will remain open in Miami-Dade County throughout the weekend, though there is still a 10 p.m. curfew in place that only excludes essential workers.

Gimenez warned that Miami-Dade police, as well as Coast Guard officials, would be on high alert during the holiday weekend, and that individuals could face fines up to $100 for not complying with the rules. Businesses found not in accordance with the guidelines could face a $500 fine.

Gatherings of more than ten people are not permitted, and Gimenez stressed the importance of protecting parents and grandparents in multi-generational households: "Do not have house parties."

Large crowds or gatherings can be reported at 305-4-POLICE.