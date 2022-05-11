Miami-Dade Mayor Holding Ceremony to Sign ‘Tenant's Bill of Rights'

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday for the "Tenant's Bill of Rights," which will add more legal protections for renters in the county.

The ordinance, which was approved unanimously by county commissioners last week, formalizes the creation of a new Office of Housing Advocacy.

Tenants will now be able to avoid eviction if they use rent money to pay for repairs landlords have been neglecting. Landlords must also provide the new bill of rights to tenants and details on Florida law banning landlords from shutting off utilities for non-payment of rent. Landlords will also need to notify their tenants if the building changes owners and warn them if the building is unsafe.

Real estate groups opposed the measure, believing it could be used by tenants to cheat out on paying rent. They also opposed an item in the law banning landlords from asking about a tenant’s prior evictions. Landlord groups worry that could jeopardize the safety of other residents.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The moves comes amid rising rents in South Florida coupled with inflation and increased costs for gas, groceries and other items.