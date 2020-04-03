coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Orders Supermarkets to Limit Store Capacities

People were seen waiting in lines outside Miami-Dade supermarkets Friday after the county's mayor issued an order for stores to limit crowding inside their facilities.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order calls for essential commercial and retail establishments that provide unpackaged food for consumption to limit capacity and monitor entrances and exits.

Gimenez also ordered to close of salad bars, self-serve food stations (except pre-packaged grab and go items) and encouraged sanitary practices for employees and customers.

Local

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Coronavirus Scammers Targeting People Sheltering at Home: Police

coronavirus 4 hours ago

20 Broward Sheriff’s Office Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Stores were also encouraged to allow employees to wear masks, gloves and personal protective equipment.

Publix has installed plexiglass barriers at several locations throughout the stores, such as registers and pharmacies, in an effort to prevent spreading the virus while interacting with customers.

Most grocery stores have adjusted their hours for employees to have more time in restocking shelves and sanitizing.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-Dade Countygrocery store
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us