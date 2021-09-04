Miami-Dade Mayor's Father Dies of COVID-19 at the Age of 87

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Saturday that her father, Paul Levine, died of complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 87.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"We are so grateful for the wonderful care he received from the team at Baptist Hospital and the Palace in Kendall, and all the love and kindness we’ve received as we honor our father’s life," Levine Cava wrote in an instagram post.

Levine was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Miami Herald reported.