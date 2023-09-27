Miami-Dade upgrades MetroConnect: How the free, on-demand ride service works

There’s another way to get around town in Miami-Dade County, it’s called MetroConnect.

The service, formerly known as GoConnect, can be compared to the county’s version of Uber or Lyft but is its own ride-share service.

“MetroConnect is our on-demand transit service for Miami Dade County. The benefit is that it creates a more dynamic and fluid service connecting to and from transit, but at the same time, just a short trip around town,” said Carlos Cruz-Casas, Chief Innovation Officer with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works.

MetroConnect is now getting an upgrade after the county approved the expansion of the program in July. For those who usually walk to get to public transportation, these vehicles can be a way to close the transportation gap.

How does MetroConnect work?

Service is Monday through Friday starting at 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

MetroConnect can take you anywhere you want to go within their service zones, and that also includes connecting to other modes of transportation like county buses and the MetroRail.

“Today more than 50 percent of our rides start or end at a transit location. There’s areas that buses aren’t coming as frequent or they are not as close together," Cruz-Casas said. "MetroConnect provides that free-flowing service that can connect people to the bus stops, to the train station or another mobility solution."

Current zones include areas of Dadeland, South Miami, Cutler Bay, Civic Center and West Kendall, but service zones are growing to include other areas such as Westchester, North Dade and more.

“It’s a perfect idea. People really need this because right now it’s hard times and transportation is one of the most important things,” said Nate, a frequent rider of public transit in Miami-Dade.

“I would definitely use it because transportation is very slow in Miami for a big city. I’m always complaining about that,” said Ron Charles, another frequent rider.

How to book a ride on MetroConnect

To book a ride, users can download the Miami-Dade MetroConnect app on their phone or call 786-321-5842 for non-smartphone users.

Via (https://ridewithvia.com) is the software provider behind the app. The transit tech company manages the drivers and operates the vehicles which are ADA-accessible.

How much does MetroConnect cost?

It previously cost $2.25 per trip with the old GoConnect service which began at the end of 2020, but now all trips are free of charge on MetroConnect as long as you’re within the service zones.

The full expansion of the MetroConnect service will begin on Oct. 2. More information on the service can be found here.