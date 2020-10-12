Miami-Dade, Miami Beach Push Curfew to Midnight

Miami-Dade County officials announced the area's 11 p.m. curfew would be moved to midnight effective Monday night.

In an executive order signed by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the county's curfew will be enforced between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. During that time, no person is allowed to roam the streets of the county, besides authorities, healthcare workers or media.

The City of Miami Beach announced it had also moved its curfew to midnight effective Monday night.

In a statement, city officials said restaurants would be forced to close in-door dining but could still provide takeout or delivery services.

Last week, the City of Miami moved its curfew to midnight while also loosening some of its restaurant restrictions.

The new guidelines allowed restaurants to operate at 100% capacity as long as tables were kept six feet apart and table capacity was limited to 10 people.