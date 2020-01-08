Miami-Dade police

Miami-Dade Names New Police Director

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez is replacing Juan Perez, who is retiring on Sunday after four years as director

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Miami-Dade County has a new top cop, naming Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez the new police director at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Ramirez has served as the department's deputy director for the past two years, and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at the news conference.

"With a strong background, Freddy will be a great director of the Miami-Dade Police Department," Gimenez said. "I'm inspired by his energy, his passion, his intelligence and his humility."

Local

Pasco Sheriff's Office 53 mins ago

Best Buy Employee Finds Child Pornography on Former Florida Teacher’s Laptop: PD

puerto rico earthquakes 46 mins ago

South Florida First Responders Head to Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

Ramirez is replacing Juan Perez, who is retiring on Sunday after four years as director and nearly 30 years with the department.

"I am extremely humbled by this opportunity to lead this agency and continue the legacy of my predecessors," Ramirez said. "My top priority is to keep my officers and my community safe."

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade police
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us