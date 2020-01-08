Miami-Dade Names New Police Director

Miami-Dade County has a new top cop, naming Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez the new police director at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Ramirez has served as the department's deputy director for the past two years, and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at the news conference.

"With a strong background, Freddy will be a great director of the Miami-Dade Police Department," Gimenez said. "I'm inspired by his energy, his passion, his intelligence and his humility."

Ramirez is replacing Juan Perez, who is retiring on Sunday after four years as director and nearly 30 years with the department.

"I am extremely humbled by this opportunity to lead this agency and continue the legacy of my predecessors," Ramirez said. "My top priority is to keep my officers and my community safe."