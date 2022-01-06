Miami-Dade Offering At-Home COVID Testing to Homebound Residents

In an effort to help those who want a COVID-19 test get one, Miami-Dade County is now offering the test to those who are unable to leave their homes.

The county announced Thursday it is offering the test to anyone who has symptoms or was exposed to someone and is unable to leave their homes by any means.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed is essential to preventing the spread,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It’s especially important that we make these essential services available to our most vulnerable.”

Homebound residents can call 305-614-1716 to schedule an appointment. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade also announced the opening of a new testing site at the Miami Springs Community Center, located at 1401 Westward Drive, that will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on testing sites and vaccinations, click on this link.