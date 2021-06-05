Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Cross-County Chase With Stolen Car

A cross-county chase involving a stolen car led to a Miami-Dade Police Department officer taken to the hospital and three adults taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police officials say the scene started in Broward County, when Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a stop before it fled and later entered Miami-Dade County.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

MDPD officers assisted and the stolen car rammed into a police cruiser near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 195th Street before traveling north on the Turnpike.

The car would later crash south of Griffin Road, where the three people inside were taken into custody. Officials have not released their identities at this time.

The officer injured was transported to an area hospital. Officials have not released the officer’s identity, but said the officer is in stable condition.

FHP detectives are continuing an investigation and have not released what charges will be filed, but said the arrested were booked into the Broward County jail.