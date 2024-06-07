Homestead

Miami-Dade officer involved in police shooting in Homestead: Authorities

The shooting happened off of N Krome Avenue and NW 2nd Street, officers at the scene said 

Authorities say they are investigating a police shooting that involved a Miami-Dade officer in Homestead.  

The shooting happened off of N Krome Avenue and NW 2nd Street on Thursday night, officers at the scene said. 

The investigation is also around the corner from a Homestead Police Department building.

Police did not immediately provide information on the motive for the gunfire. Who the officer shot at is also not known. 

