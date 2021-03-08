Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Officer, Second Driver Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 167th Avenue, where the police cruiser was involved in the crash with a silver sedan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police investigated an early morning car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that involved one of their own fellow officers.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 167th Avenue, where the police cruiser was involved in the crash with a silver sedan.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene. The officer involved and the other driver were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Local

News You Should Know 45 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Pleas for Pedestrian Safety After Child's Death, Harry and Meghan Give Explosive Interview

Florida 1 hour ago

Central Florida Officer Kills Gunman Who Had Just Fatally Shot Woman

The roadways were eventually cleared and reopened before 5 a.m. to all drivers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police DepartmentFirst Alert Traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us