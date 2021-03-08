Miami-Dade Officer, Second Driver Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash

Police investigated an early morning car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that involved one of their own fellow officers.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 167th Avenue, where the police cruiser was involved in the crash with a silver sedan.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene. The officer involved and the other driver were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadways were eventually cleared and reopened before 5 a.m. to all drivers.