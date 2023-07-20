Miami-Dade Police airport K-9 dies after suffering medical episode

EDITOR'S NOTE: In a previous version of this article, NBC6 attributed the death of the K-9 as heat stroke. Police called to explain they are awaiting for the necropsy to determine if heat was the cause of the medical episode.

A K-9 with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Airport Operations Bureau died after suffering a medical episode Wednesday, officials said.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday her handler requested emergency assistance because the K-9, a 5-year-old known as Zita, was having what appeared to be a medical episode.

Miami-Dade Police Department Zita

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was transported to VCA Knowles Central Animal Hospital where she was evaluated and treated.

But on Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced that the K-9 died.

Although it's possible the K-9 suffered a heat stroke, a necropsy will determine her cause of death, officials said.