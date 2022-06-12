Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested for DUI, Fleeing in Florida Keys

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and feeling and eluding in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriffi's office said in a statement.

Deputies observed a Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on U.S-1 near Mile Marker 101 at around 3:57 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies activated their lights and sirens but Donovan William Rojas, 26, continued driving reaching speeds greater than 110 mph, the statement said.

Roja's car swerved and nearly hit other cars during the pursuing, deputies said in the statement.

Once Rojas stopped, he had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated, the statement said.

Deputies said Rojas identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff, Rick Ramsay, said the suspect's behavior put innocent civilian lives in danger.

“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case,” said Sheriff Ramsay. "I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Rojas has been relieved of duty and his pay will be suspended while the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates the incident, the department said in a statement.