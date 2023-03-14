Miami-Dade Police Officer Involved in Crash During Reported Pursuit

A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a crash during a reported pursuit Tuesday.

A large amount of officers were at the scene of the crash, which happened near the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue.

Major investigation happening right now near NW 103 and NW 17ave. Major police response @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/hnuu2lii96 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) March 14, 2023

Footage showed the front of the officer's marked police cruiser badly damaged, not far from a pickup truck that also was damaged. A woman was also seen being placed on a stretcher.

One man NBC 6 spoke with said his girlfriend was in one of the cars that was somehow involved in the crash. He saidhe spoke with her before she was going to the hospital to get checked out.

"She just said it was fast, that someone ran the light and the police I guess was trying to get them and hit her," the man said.

Officers swarmed a nearby neighborhood during an apparent search for suspects. At least one person appeared to be in police custody.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, all lanes of NW 102 Street to NW 105 Street from NW 16 Avenue to NW 22 Avenue are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NdsBi3D1hz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 14, 2023

Officials haven't released any information on the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.