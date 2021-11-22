Miami-Dade Police Mourning Officer Who Died in Broward

The Miami-Dade Police Department is mourning the death of a longtime officer who passed away Sunday in Broward County.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez confirmed the passing of Officer Adly Joseph this weekend.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the untimely passing of Officer Adly Joseph of our Northside District. On behalf of the Miami-Dade Police Department, our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and our Northside District Community during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QIZmpYguPp — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 22, 2021

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were called to the scene near the 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Joseph was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Joseph was an four year veteran of the MDPD who worked in the department's Northside District.