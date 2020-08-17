Miami-Dade Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police are asking the public's help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Miami Lakes.

Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen Saturday when she left her home in the 6400 block of Cowpen Road, according to Miami-Dade police.

Anastasia is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and pink shirt with black leggings.

Anyone with information about Anastasia and her whereabouts should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300, or contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).