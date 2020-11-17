Man Who Barricaded Himself Inside Miami-Dade Home Shot, Killed by Officer

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a north Miami-Dade home for hours Tuesday after a domestic dispute was shot and killed by an officer.

Miami-Dade police responded to a barricaded subject at around 2 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and 171 Street. Beforehand, there was a domestic dispute between family members during which the subject became armed, Detective Kristopher Welch said.

Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team and hostage negotiators arrived when the man refused to leave the home and attempted to negotiate with him for hours. At some point, the other family members who were inside the home were able to leave.

When the man still refused to leave, Miami-Dade officers entered the home, Welch said, and there was an exchange of gunfire, during which an officer shot the subject. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.