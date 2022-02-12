Miami-Dade Public Schools Lifts Mask Requirement for Adults

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will no longer be requiring the use of facial coverings by adults effective Monday, Feb. 14.

Though masks will no longer be mandatory, "mask usage will continue to be encouraged for all students, employees, volunteers, contractors and visitors," according to a statement from MDCPS released Saturday.

The updated COVID-19 protocol comes weeks after an announcement made on Dec. 29 by former superintendent Alberto Carvalho that masks would be required for all adults on MDCPS facilities.

Carvalho's last day with MDCPS was Friday, Feb. 11, just one day before the latest announcement was released.

While the district can't require students to wear masks, it has always been strongly encouraged.