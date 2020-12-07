Miami-Dade Public Schools Officials Meeting to Discuss Plans Amid Pandemic

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools are holding a virtual meeting Monday to discuss their plans for keeping schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and other school officials will be meeting with health experts to discuss their plans for the rest of the school year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that schools will be required to remain open for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, but said schools will continue to offer online classes for families who have chosen not to physically return.

Despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, DeSantis said there was nothing to show that closing schools could help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today’s flat-earthers."

Miami-Dade has been the state's hardest-hit county by coronavirus, with more than 243,000 cases as of Sunday, about 23% of the state's total. More than 3,900 virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.