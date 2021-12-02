Alberto Carvalho

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent to Be Knighted by Spain

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be admitted into the the Order of Isabella the Catholic

Getty Images

The superintendent for Miami-Dade County schools is being knighted by Spain for his work in expanding Spanish-language programs.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be admitted into the the Order of Isabella the Catholic, an honor given to people whose work contributes to Spain and its culture. The knighthood will be awarded on behalf of King Felipe VI of Spain by Miami's Spanish Consul General Jaime Lacadena on Dec. 13 at his home.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Born and raised in Portugal, Carvalho leads Florida's largest school district in a county where seven out of 10 people are Hispanic.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition for it acknowledges our ongoing commitment to expanding access to dual language programs across our community,” Carvalho said in a statement.

Local

Miami 9 mins ago

FBI Searching for Suspect in Miami Bank Robbery

NBC 6 Responds 4 hours ago

Neighborhood Eyesore in Miami Racks Up Over $500K in Fines

Carvalho has also received honors from Portugal and Mexico.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alberto CarvalhoMiami-Dade County Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us