South Florida

Miami-Dade Reaches Deal to Continue Free Covid Testing for Uninsured

By Kevin Boulandier

Getty Images

Miami-Dade County has reached a deal that will allow continued free COVID-19 testing for those without insurance.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday that the county would extend COVID testing past the July deadline after reaching an agreement with Nomi Health.

Free testing for the uninsured was initially expected to end June 30th because of a lack of federal funds, but the deal with Nomi Health will allow free testing to continue.

The mayor, along with representatives from Nomi Health, announced the continued partnership in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MORE COVID NEWS

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Florida Only State to Not Order Covid Vaccines for Kids Under 5

COVID-19 5 hours ago

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID?

COVID-19 vaccines 19 hours ago

FDA Advisers Approve Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines for Kids 6 Months to 5 Years Old

Nomi Health is a Utah-based private health provider.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaCOVID-19daniella levine cavacovid testingMiami Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us