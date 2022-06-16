Miami-Dade Reaches Deal to Continue Free Covid Testing for Uninsured

Miami-Dade County has reached a deal that will allow continued free COVID-19 testing for those without insurance.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday that the county would extend COVID testing past the July deadline after reaching an agreement with Nomi Health.

Free testing for the uninsured was initially expected to end June 30th because of a lack of federal funds, but the deal with Nomi Health will allow free testing to continue.

The mayor, along with representatives from Nomi Health, announced the continued partnership in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Nomi Health is a Utah-based private health provider.