Miami-Dade Schools to Begin Year With Distance Learning

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the upcoming school year with distance learning, officials said Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a special meeting.

Carvalho said instruction will be delayed one week, and will begin on Aug. 31 with online learning.

Officials will monitor the coronavirus pandemic developments through September, and if conditions improve, in-class instruction could begin in October, Carvalho said.

County schools have been weighing three options for the upcoming school year, which include full distance learning, in-class instruction, and a hybrid model combining both options.

Carvalho said any decision on reopening will take into account not only CDC recommendations, but also state and local health department recommendations .

