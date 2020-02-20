Miami-Dade School on Lockdown After Report of Person With Weapon Near Campus

Officials have placed a school on lockdown in Miami-Dade after reports of a person with a weapon being found near campus.

A code red was issued at South Dade Senior High School, located at 28401 Southwest 167th Avenue, after the report.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police are conducting a search in the area out of caution, but school board officials do not believe the threat is credible at this time.

Officials did not say how long the lockdown will be in place.

