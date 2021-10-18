Miami-Dade State Sen. Annette Taddeo Announces Run for Governor Monday

A member of the Florida Senate from South Florida is hoping to hold another office in the coming years: Florida’s next Governor.

Annette Taddeo, who has represented the 40th district since 2017, announced Monday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the office hoping to oust Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The 54-year-old Taddeo will be running against a field that includes former Gov. Charlie Crist - who chose Taddeo as his running mate during a failed bid for the office in 2014 - and current Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried.

Taddeo was born in Colombia and moved to South Florida shortly after graduating from college, becoming active in Democratic Party politics and running for several different offices, both on the local and national levels.

She was elected to the Miami-Dade district shortly after the resignation of former State Senator Frank Artiles.

No member of the Democratic Party has held the office of Governor since Buddy MacKay, who severed for 23 days following the death of two-term Governor Lawton Chiles in December 1998.