Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade surgery recovery business owner accused of sexually battering 2 women

Alberto Arias Vidal, 49, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

The owner of a Miami-Dade surgery recovery business was arrested after police said he was accused of sexually battering two women during massages.

Alberto Arias Vidal, 49, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to arrest reports, the alleged incidents happened in June at a home on Southwest 226th Terrace where Vidal operated his Surgery Recovery House LLC business.

Alberto Arias Vidal
Miami-Dade County
Alberto Arias Vidal
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The reports said the victims had gone there seeking medical care after cosmetic surgery and paid Vidal to provide clinical care and lymphatic massages.

Both women said they were sexually battered by Vidal during the lymphatic massages, the reports said.

A records check showed Vidal wasn't a licensed medical provider and wasn't licensed to perform lymphatic massages, the report said.

Local

Weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! NBC6 South Florida app has a new, customizable weather section

Scams 20 mins ago

Haitian American social media page becomes target of phishing scam

When Vidal was arrested on Wednesday, he denied the allegations, the reports said.

Vidal appeared before a judge Thursday, who set his bond at $15,000.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us