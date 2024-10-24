Miami-Dade surgery recovery business owner accused of sexually battering 2 women

The owner of a Miami-Dade surgery recovery business was arrested after police said he was accused of sexually battering two women during massages.

Alberto Arias Vidal, 49, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, the alleged incidents happened in June at a home on Southwest 226th Terrace where Vidal operated his Surgery Recovery House LLC business.

Miami-Dade County Alberto Arias Vidal

The reports said the victims had gone there seeking medical care after cosmetic surgery and paid Vidal to provide clinical care and lymphatic massages.

Both women said they were sexually battered by Vidal during the lymphatic massages, the reports said.

A records check showed Vidal wasn't a licensed medical provider and wasn't licensed to perform lymphatic massages, the report said.

When Vidal was arrested on Wednesday, he denied the allegations, the reports said.

Vidal appeared before a judge Thursday, who set his bond at $15,000.