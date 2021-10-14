Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Woman Accused of Attempting to Extort Man, Lying to Police

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman has been charged with extortion, making threats, and resisting an officer without violence after police say she tried to extort a man out of $1,500 by claiming he raped her.

Maria Orceromartinez appeared before a Miami-Dade County Judge on Thursday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to the arrest report, Orceromartinez told police that she invited the victim to her apartment on Sept. 25.

She claimed the victim drugged her, performed oral sex on her, then raped her. She told police she was unconscious until 9 a.m. the next morning.

Local

newsletters Oct 12

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

Miami Beach 5 hours ago

Economic Impacts of Closing Time: Two Vastly Different Studies On Each Side of the Issue in Miami Beach

But the victim said it was consensual, according to the police report. He provided police with a WhatsApp message that he sent to a friend that night. 

Police say the suspect could be heard in the background in a joyful voice saying, “He can’t go with you, because he’s with me.”

The report states the victim also had pictures of the suspect smiling and posing with money at the time she said she was unconscious. 

The victim told police that after he left her apartment, Orceromartinez texted him, demanding $1,500. 

Police say Orceromartinez said she would call police and say he had raped her. She then allegedly sent a picture of her bank account number, according to the police report.

In bond court, the suspect claimed that the charges weren’t true and that she was the victim. She admitted to asking the victim for money.

Orceromartinez was still in Miami-Dade jail Thursday night on a $9,500 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us