Miami-Dade’s Longest-Serving Inmate to be Sentenced

A man convicted in a 2005 killing and who is known as the longest-serving jail inmate in Miami-Dade County will finally be sentenced.

Danyan Mangham, now 43, was convicted just last month for the murder of Robert Berriman 15 years ago.

"To have this stretched out so long, the pain doesn't heal," said Robert Berriman's brother, Chuck. "It's like having a wound and you keep peeling off the bandaid."

According to records from Miami-Dade County Corrections, Mangham has the longest length of stay in jail. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said he stayed in jail so long because his defense presented mental health incompetency issues during court hearings which delayed Mangham's trial.

"The Miami Dade State Attorney Office never believed that Dayan Mangham was incompetent or mentally ill and when this case was finally able to get before a judge, the jury convicted him," a statement read in part.

Mangham will be sentenced Wednesday, where Chuck Berriman will deliver a statement in court.

"I will speak from the heart," he said.

Berriman's mother was still awaiting justice even at her death bed several years ago.

"On her death bed, she made me promise to be there," Chuck Berriman said.