NFL

Miami Dolphins to Honor Don Shula With Event on October 2nd

Shula spent 33 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, with 26 of them being in Miami

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Dolphins will honor the legendary life of former head coach Don Shula with an event in October.

The "Celebration of Life" event will take place October 2nd inside Hard Rock Stadium, one day before the Dolphins host the Indianapolis Colts.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The event will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni including Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Dan Marino, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose, and Dwight Stephenson according to a press release from the team.

The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative patch. For more information, click on this link.

Local

Miami Lakes 18 mins ago

2 Men Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Fatal Robbery of South Florida Plumber

Miami Beach 30 mins ago

Venetian Causeway Closed After Wastewater Main Break

Shula died May 4, 2020 at the age of 90 at his home. He spent 33 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, with 26 of them being in Miami - highlighted by two Super Bowl winning seasons, including the 17-0 season in 1972.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsDon Shula
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us