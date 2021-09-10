Miami Dolphins to Honor Don Shula With Event on October 2nd

The Miami Dolphins will honor the legendary life of former head coach Don Shula with an event in October.

The "Celebration of Life" event will take place October 2nd inside Hard Rock Stadium, one day before the Dolphins host the Indianapolis Colts.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The event will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni including Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Dan Marino, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose, and Dwight Stephenson according to a press release from the team.

The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative patch. For more information, click on this link.

Shula died May 4, 2020 at the age of 90 at his home. He spent 33 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, with 26 of them being in Miami - highlighted by two Super Bowl winning seasons, including the 17-0 season in 1972.