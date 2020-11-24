Miami Family Begs for Justice After Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Leda Rondon is devastated after her husband of 30 years was struck by a hit-and-run driver one week ago Sunday. Ybrahim Rondon died after fighting for his life in the hospital for five days. He suffered critical brain and lung injuries in the crash.

“He didn’t deserve this, he was so full of life. He had beat cancer a few years ago,” said Elisa Alvarez, Rondon’s stepdaughter.

“As he was driving down Southwest 1st Street, a pickup truck, a white F-150, took the stop sign and hit him. It ran him partially over, stopped momentarily and then kept on going,“ said Sem Alvarez, Rondon’s stepson.

It was 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Rondon was running errands on his blue scooter. It appears he had a helmet on.

Paramedics were able to revive him on the scene, after family says his heart stopped. Elisa and Sem held their mother as she shared a message for the driver who killed her husband.

“Have compassion for our family, a family that is suffering, please turn yourself in,” Leda Rondon said in Spanish.

As the family pray for a break in the case, they’re holding on to memories with their beloved husband and father. Rondon worked for the Miami-Dade Public School District for 25 years. Having recently retired, he bought a new home with his wife. They hadn’t even finished unpacking when the tragedy happened.

“All we ask is for the community to help us and bring peace to our mother which is our upmost concern,” said Sem Alvarez.

“He’s the one that to this day, he would still jump on the roller coasters with us he went skydiving two years ago he was still full of life. He wasn’t ready to go,” said Elisa Alvarez.

Rondon’s family says the day after the crash, he was set to fly to Cuba to visit his sister, who has terminal cancer. His family there is in shock.

According to police, the white Ford pickup truck is a 2009-2014 model with a Georgia plate and damage to the passenger side door.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).