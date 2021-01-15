Miami Fire Rescue

Miami Firefighters Rescue Residents from Fire at Apartment Building

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida firefighters put out a fire that had broken out at an apartment building near Miami International Airport Friday evening.

Miami fire rescue units arrived at Casa Grande 1 Apartments around 6:30 p.m., and discovered that flames were raging out of the front and back of the second floor unit.

One of the residents waved down to firefighters to let them know there was a child with special needs in one of the units. Cell phone video captured the rescue.

Other residents ran out pets in hand, and watched firefighters douse the flames.

They were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was badly damaged. A total of four apartments had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist with ten displaced people.

