Miami Gardens Family Left Homeless After Fire Tears Through Home

A family’s Miami Gardens home was destroyed Wednesday night after a fire ripped through the residence. 

The family was able to escape from the flames unscathed, but are left without a home after the fire gutted the house’s interior. 

Three adults and two children were in the home at the 17000 block of NW 12th Ave at the time of the fire. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m., officials say. 

According to the homeowner, the fire was started by one of the children, who was playing with matches or a lighter before the incident.

The homeowner’s adult son woke up to the smell of smoke and safely got everyone out of the house.

The family says there is no smoke detector in the home. They say the incident serves as a warning to other homeowners to make sure they have smoke detectors installed in the event of a fire.

