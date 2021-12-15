Miami Gardens Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing.
Jaliyah White was last seen Tuesday in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest 195th Street.
Police said White, who answers to the nickname Liyah, is 5-foot-3, 128 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-474-6473.
