Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing.

Jaliyah White was last seen Tuesday in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest 195th Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said White, who answers to the nickname Liyah, is 5-foot-3, 128 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-474-6473.

Local

gun violence 18 hours ago

Gun Violence Threats Increasing in South Florida Schools: Keeping Students Safe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 hours ago

Florida Schools Stock Up on Football Talent During Early Signing Day

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us