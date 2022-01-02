Miami Gardens Storage Building Burned After Hit-and-Run Crash

A car crashed into a Miami Gardens storage building, caught fire and sparked a blaze that burned through about two dozen storage units late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department said the flames damaged more than 20 storage units and firefighters had to empty many of the units in order to extinguish the fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver has gone missing, according to fire officials.

“We have no idea where the occupants are,” Rogelio Vandamas with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The fire department response growing to two alarms as firefighters worked to put out the blaze which happened overnight on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 156th Street in Miami Gardens.

“It was manpower intensive to locate hotspots. Needed lots of people to find small fires that pop up,” Vandamas said.

A man who lives across the street witnessed the aftermath

“I stepped outside and saw the car engulfed in flames,” the man said in Spanish, adding that he saw the driver and an occupant of the car also on the scene before they allegedly fled.

There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation, the department said.