Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is reportedly taking a leave of absence due to a personal matter.

The Miami Heat made the announcement on X Sunday.

The Heat explained that Butler was granted the leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member, according to his agent, Bernie Lee.

Statement on Jimmy Butler per his agent, Bernie Lee



Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2024

Exactly when Butler might return to the court, however, remains unclear.