Miami Heat to unveil statue of franchise legend Dwyane Wade outside Kaseya Center

Dwyane Wade will officially become a permanent figure outside of the Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat.

In a halftime ceremony Sunday in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Miami Heat announced that they will honor the enduring legacy of team legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center.

The announcement comes after Wade joined a distinctly international class in the Basketball Hall of Fame just last year.

"When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it," Riley said. "Dwyane's legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I can't think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy."

Pat Riley surprises D-Wade with the announcement of a statue coming outside the Kaseya Center ⚡️



Wade will be the first statue in Miami Heat franchise history. pic.twitter.com/ZxsvsjwGKH — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2024

Wade was a 13-time All-Star who won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

Miami's all-time scoring leader spent the majority of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat before his jersey was retired in 2020.

According to the Miami Heat, the statue will be commissioned by the same sculptors responsible for statues of retired NBA stars Michael Jordan in Chicago and Shaquille O'Neal at LSU -- Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany.

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the Fall of 2024.