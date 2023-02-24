Miami Hit-and-Run Driver Stole Woman's Car, Fatally Ran Her Over With It: Police

A hit-and-run driver who stole a woman's car then fatally ran her over with it in Miami Thursday morning has been arrested, police said.

Jonah Desaulniers, 23, was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond, Miami Police officials said Friday.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace. According to Miami Police, Desaulniers was stealing the victim's car when he was confronted by the victim, who was later identified as 71-year-old Mercedes Lopez.

Desaulniers intentionally ran over Lopez while escaping, police said. Lopez died at the scene.

Jonah Desaulniers (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Shortly after that crash, Coral Gables Police arrived at the scene of another hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Miracle Mile and Salzedo Street. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle involved in that crash, a brown Honda SUV, matched the description of the one involved in the Miami crash, police said.

Police found the SUV and took Desaulniers into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated before being released into police custody.