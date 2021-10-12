Miami Home's Window Shattered in Shooting That May Be Linked to 2 Other Scenes

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left a Miami home's window shattered and may be linked to two other crime scenes.

Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 28th Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The homeowner said he heard several shots fired in the area that woke him up, and that's when he discovered the shattered window.

No one was injured, but several bullet casings were found in the area, Vega said.

Vega said investigators are looking into whether the shooting is related to two other crime scenes, but gave no other information.

