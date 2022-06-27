Miami International Airport Projects Record Travel, Full Garages for July 4th Weekend

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend in just a matter of days, Miami International Airport is projecting record numbers when it comes to travelers.

Over 725,000 travelers are expected between June 30th and July 4th. MIA said it is currently averaging 145,000 travelers a day, up nearly 20 percent from the same time period during last year's holiday weekend.

With the additional travelers, officials are encouraging people heading to the airport to be dropped off or use ride-sharing services with garages expected to fill up by Thursday.

Officials are also urging travelers to arrive at least three hours before domestic flights to give enough time for checking in. Passengers are encouraged to do airline check online.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COVID testing is still available at two locations at MIA with costs depending on the type of test requested.

For more information, click on this link.