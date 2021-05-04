Miami-Dade County

Miami International Airport To Offer Pfizer Vaccine On-Site Beginning May 10

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami International Airport will soon be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

From May 10 -14, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1-4, and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

  • Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
  • Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Anyone ages 18 or older who live and work in Florida may receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as outlined in the Governor's Executive Order. For those looking to be vaccinated ages 16 and 17 they may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site. 

Local

Miami-Dade County 4 mins ago

Man Arrested in Fatal Attack on Seagull Near Haulover Park

Florida 2 hours ago

Principal Caught on Camera Paddling Elementary School Student in SW Florida

Miami-Dade County offers a pre-registration system to expedite the vaccination process for eligible individuals who complete a one-time online registration or call 305-614-2014. Anyone who does not pre-register may have a longer wait at the vaccination site.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami International Airportcovid-19 vaccinepfizer vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us