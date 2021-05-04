Miami International Airport To Offer Pfizer Vaccine On-Site Beginning May 10

Miami International Airport will soon be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.
From May 10 -14, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1-4, and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:
- Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
- Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)
Anyone ages 18 or older who live and work in Florida may receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as outlined in the Governor's Executive Order. For those looking to be vaccinated ages 16 and 17 they may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site.
Miami-Dade County offers a pre-registration system to expedite the vaccination process for eligible individuals who complete a one-time online registration or call 305-614-2014. Anyone who does not pre-register may have a longer wait at the vaccination site.