Miami International Airport To Offer Pfizer Vaccine On-Site Beginning May 10

Miami International Airport will soon be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

From May 10 -14, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1-4, and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Breaking news 📢! Starting May 10, MIA will be offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to:

✅ Airport employees

✅ Employees' family & friends

✅ Travelers who live & work in Florida



Learn more 👉: https://t.co/TcNC0FnRHA #MIACares pic.twitter.com/XRRjp4OuRB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) May 4, 2021

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

Concourse D, 4 th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1

Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1 Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Anyone ages 18 or older who live and work in Florida may receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as outlined in the Governor's Executive Order. For those looking to be vaccinated ages 16 and 17 they may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site.

Miami-Dade County offers a pre-registration system to expedite the vaccination process for eligible individuals who complete a one-time online registration or call 305-614-2014. Anyone who does not pre-register may have a longer wait at the vaccination site.