Miami Man Accused of Killing Another Man in Alleged Drug Deal Gone Wrong

A Miami man is accused of killing another man last month in what prosecutors said was a drug deal gone wrong.

Diosley Torres, 25, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery in the June 26 killing of 25-year-old Kevin DeLeon.

Police officers found the victim bleeding on the ground on the corner of Southwest 49th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street by the famed Granada entrance to Coral Gables in Miami.

The victim’s family had spoken to him that morning and he told them he was coming home soon but that was the last time they talked with him.

The victim’s sister said DeLeon worked as a grounds keeper and played in a soccer league.

At first detectives thought the victim had been stabbed with a machete but the autopsy showed he died from gunshot wounds, an arrest report said.

A red Honda CRV that officers found in the middle of the street nearby on Southwest 6th Street was the victim’s vehicle. It had a bullet hole and shattered windows.

“There’s a print comparison found in the victim’s car and an eyewitness identified the defendant on the scene and the defendant confessed to shooting the victim during a violent encounter with him," a prosecutor said during a bond court hearing for Torres Monday.

During his police interview, Torres told detectives he and another man were trying to buy marijuana from the victim but then decided to rob him instead, the report said.

A judge ordered Torres held without a bond pending his next court date, which is an arraignment on the criminal charges. Torres was represented in court by the public defender.