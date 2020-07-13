Miami Man Allegedly Attacked After Argument Over Mask: Police

Police are searching for four people they say assaulted a man after an argument over wearing a mask escalated at a Flagami café Sunday evening.

According to Miami Police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. outside a Latin Café 2000.

The man was purchasing a coffee when police say he and another customer got into an argument over wearing a mask.

The argument escalated, and “within seconds” the customer, along with three other people, began attacking the man.

The victim’s girlfriend told police she was in the car waiting when she noticed her boyfriend was being attacked. Shew was struck while trying to defend him.

Video surveillance released by police shows two men and two women standing next to the older man at the counter.

All three men are shouting at one another. One of the suspects, wearing a gray shirt, is seen not wearing a mask.

The same suspect approaches the victim before things turn violent.

Police say they are searching for the two men and women who were last seen driving a red or blue Hyundia Elantra or Sonata.