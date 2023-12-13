Miami man arrested for illegally selling slaughtered horse meat

A South Florida man was arrested after illegally selling slaughtered horse meat to an undercover informant, officials said.

Alain Arencibia Diaz, 39, of Miami, faces a charge of buying/selling/possession of horse meat, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police's Agricultural Investigative Unit said they received a tip Monday of a horse that was slaughtered for its meat to be sold.

On Wednesday, detectives organized a sale for a confidential informant to buy 40 pounds of horse meat for $500.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The informant met with Arencibia at a Home Depot parking lot, where Arencibia provided the meat in a large black plastic bag, police said. He was taken into custody shortly after.