Miami man threatened mass shooting if he didn't get protection from Jewish people: Prosecutors

A man was arrested this week in Miami after allegedly threatening authorities that he'd shoot hundreds of people if he didn't receive FBI or CIA protection from Jewish people, prosecutors announced.

Maximo De la Cruz de Jesus faces a second-degree felony charge of threats/extortion, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, De la Cruz de Jesus called the FBI field office in Miami on Monday morning and threatened throughout a 15-minute call that he was going use an automatic weapon to shoot "hundreds of people" in a building and at a concert.

"A lot of people are going to die, like hundreds of people, shot dead, they're going to get executed," he allegedly said in the call.

Miami-Dade Corrections Maximo De la Cruz de Jesus

De la Cruz de Jesus also claimed in the call that he had been "abused, manipulated, and kidnapped by the Jewish people," and demanded some sort of protection from harassment, prosecutors said. He also claimed he had been contacting the FBI on numerous occasions over the years to report a crime and ask for protection.

Records showed De la Cruz de Jesus was arrested for criminal mischief back in 2014 for drawing swastikas on a Miami Beach synagogue. Prosecutors said he admitted committing the offense multiple times throughout Monday's call.

Hours after the phone call, De la Cruz de Jesus was found in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Miami.