Miami Marathon road closures are coming this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Road closures for the 2024 Miami Marathon will be in effect throughout Downtown Miami this weekend.

One closure will be along Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast 2nd Street to Northeast 2nd Street, where all northbound lanes will be closed.

Citywide closures will include the marathon route from start of the race at the Kaseya Center downtown and will proceed to Miami Beach via the MacArthur Causeway up Ocean Drive, over the Venetian Causeway and as far south as Coconut Grove.

The Julia Tuttle Causeway will remain open for access to and from Miami Beach.

Road closures begin Friday, January 26th. Citywide closures will begin Sunday January 28th at 5 a.m. Everything is expected to be reopened by 5 p.m. Sunday.