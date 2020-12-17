Miami Massage Therapist Accused of Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl

A Miami massage therapist is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl after her family hired him to give them massages, police said.

Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old, according to an arrest report.

The report said Ramirez had been hired on Dec. 10 to give the girl and her family massages.

Miami-Dade Corrections

While giving the girl a massage, Ramirez allegedly fondled her under her clothes, the report said.

Ramirez appeared in court Thursday, where he was given a $7,500 bond and told to stay away from the alleged victim. Attorney information wasn't available.

