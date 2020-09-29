Miami Mayor Holding News Conference to Discuss Phase 3 Reopening

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the city's Phase 3 reopening.

Suarez is holding the news conference at City Hall at 4 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an order allowing restaurants and other businesses across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity under Phase 3. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.

DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.