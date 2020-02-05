Miami Mayor Spokesman Under Investigation for Soliciting Naked Pictures from a Minor

Police have released information on an investigation into the former spokesman for City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

According to an incident report, 48-year-old Rene Pedrosa is being investigated for soliciting and sending naked pictures to an underaged child.

Police say the victim told City of Miami Police in January that Pedrosa asked for naked pictures of the child and sent them a picture of a penis.

On Tuesday, Pedrosa resigned from his position as communication director for the Mayor.

According to Suarez, he met with Pedrosa and asked for his resignation once he admitted to the investigation.

“Rene Pedrosa informed me that he is under investigation regarding a personal matter," Suarez said in a statement Tuesday. "After I spoke with him, I asked for his resignation. The investigation must follow its course."

Before becoming the communications director for the mayor in 2019, Pedrosa was a reporter for the local Spanish-language station América TeVé.