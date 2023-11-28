Miami mom arrested after driving into son while trying to hit kids he was fighting: Police

A Miami mother was arrested after police said she drove her SUV into her own son while trying to hit the kids he was fighting with.

Quantavia Miltanise Samuel, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Quantavia Miltanise Samuel

Miami Police officials said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 77th Street.

According to the arrest report, Samuel's son had called his mother and said he was being jumped by other juveniles, including one who was armed with a handgun.

The son said he was fighting the other juveniles when his mom arrived and struck him with her Toyota Rav4, the report said.

Samuel helped her son into the SUV as the other juveniles fled on foot and she pursued them to their home, the report said.

Police were called and responded to the home, where Samuel's son began to complain of leg and hip pain, and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's pediatric emergency room for treatment, the report said.

Detectives said Samuel was trying to use her vehicle to hit the kids her son was fighting with.

"According to the defendant, when she arrived in the area of the aforementioned intersection, she struck her son with the Toyota Rav4 SUV she was operating," the arrest report said. "When asked how she managed to strike her son with the vehicle, the defendant stated 'I was trying to get them off my son.'"

Samuel was arrested and booked into jail, where her bond was set at $15,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.