Miami native evacuates California home due to wildfire: ‘I've never felt less prepared'

David Vargas left Miami about eight years ago and now calls Pasadena, California, home.

But he, his wife and his four-month-old child were among the thousands in Southern California who had to flee their homes due to the Eaton Fire, one of the several wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area.

"Having been through so many hurricanes, you know what to do during a hurricane, but you don't know what to do when there's a hurricane and then a fire blowing through those hurricane-force winds, which just makes it even that much more terrifying," said David, the brother of NBC6 anchor Roxanne Vargas. "I've never felt less prepared in my life to deal with something like that."

Five wildfires are burning in and around the Los Angeles area: the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth and Sunset fires. At least six people have died in this week's fires.