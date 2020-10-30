Miami Native Killed in Vietnam to be Honored With Burial at Arlington Cemetery

A South Florida native who became a hero when he sacrificed his life in the Vietnam War will get a final chance to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

An honorary ceremony and flight took place Friday at Miami International Airport for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bruce W. Carter, who died over 50 years ago and was later awarded the Medal of Honor before being buried at a cemetery in Miami.

“(Carter) was an incredible you man at 19,” said Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who attended the event. “He saved the whole squad by jumping on a grenade without a second to think about it. He was a true hero.”

Now, he will join over 400,000 other veterans in being laid to rest at the military cemetery in Washington D.C.

“I’ve waited a long, long time to make this happen and needed Congress’s help to get it done and we finally accomplish it,” said Carter’s 90-year-old mother Georgie Krell, who buried Carter after his death in 1969.

Miami-Dade Police members were at the event along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and local Marines for the emotional send off on a private American Airlines plane.

“We know the mother wanted this before she passed,” said manager of military and veterans’ initiatives Randy Stillinger. “Now, he’ll be with 400,000 other heroes.”